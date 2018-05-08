15 great whites spotted in waters of Aptos

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Specialized Helicopters, Inc.

APTOS (KRON) - More than 15 great white sharks were seen in the waters of Aptos Monday.

A pilot with Specialized Helicopters, Inc. spotted them from above at around 1:30 p.m.

The pilot says they counted 15 mid-sized (10 to 14 feet) great whites around the Cement Boat.

Swimmers and beachgoers are advised to be vigilant when in the water.

