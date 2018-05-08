Bay Area

15 great whites spotted in waters of Aptos

By: KRON4 Staff

Posted: May 08, 2018 12:37 PM PDT

Updated: May 08, 2018 12:37 PM PDT

APTOS (KRON) - More than 15 great white sharks were seen in the waters of Aptos Monday.

A pilot with Specialized Helicopters, Inc. spotted them from above at around 1:30 p.m.

The pilot says they counted 15 mid-sized (10 to 14 feet) great whites around the Cement Boat.

Swimmers and beachgoers are advised to be vigilant when in the water.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

 

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App