Armed carjacking at West Oakland BART Station
OAKLAND (KRON) - Police are looking for a suspect after an armed carjacking at the West Oakland BART Station.
It happened in the parking lot just after 11:30 p.m. Monday night.
Police say the victim's red Toyota Camry was taken from him at gunpoint by three men.
Nobody was injured, but the suspects did get away with the victim's car.
Police are now looking for a 2004 red Toyota Camry with the license plate number 6AQB499.
