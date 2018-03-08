Boy shot in West San Jose

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN JOSE (KRON) - A boy was shot in West San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Cadillac Drive at around 1:31 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a boy shot.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have a motive.

No other information has been made available by police, and there are no suspects identified.