Boy shot in West San Jose
SAN JOSE (KRON) - A boy was shot in West San Jose on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Cadillac Drive at around 1:31 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a boy shot.
He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not have a motive.
No other information has been made available by police, and there are no suspects identified.
Bay Area News
