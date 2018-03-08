Cat plays hide and seek in CHP cruiser

By: Aaron Pero

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 12:03 PM PST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 12:11 PM PST

(KRON) The CHP caught a stow away playing hide and seek under one of its vehicles in Hayward on Thursday morning.  

 

From the CHP: Upon returning to the office the Officer’s found a stowaway. 
The cat hid underneath the patrol vehicle for the car ride back to the office. After the cat warmed up to Officer it came out from underneath the patrol vehicle and was taken to the local animal shelter unharmed. 

 

 

 

