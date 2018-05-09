CHP Dublin tweets photo of rattlesnake on freeway

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (CHP Dublin/Twitter)

DUBLIN (KRON) - With a Bay Area rattlesnake warning in effect, a reminder that rattlers can end up pretty much anywhere.

CHP Dublin tweeted out a picture on Tuesday of a rattlesnake on the freeway, saying it's just another reason to not stop on the freeway unless it's an emergency.

Officers found the snake near a woman who had stopped on the shoulder.

The tweet adds, "It's not exactly the 'tan uniform' the CHP would want as backup.

Another reason not to stop on the freeway unless it’s an absolute emergency! Our officers found this little rattler next to a woman who stopped on the shoulder...not exactly the “tan uniform” we want as our backup! pic.twitter.com/UQkZ6myYlE — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) May 8, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES