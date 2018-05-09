Bay Area

CHP Dublin tweets photo of rattlesnake on freeway

By: Vince Cestone

Posted: May 08, 2018 06:15 PM PDT

Updated: May 08, 2018 06:15 PM PDT

DUBLIN (KRON) - With a Bay Area rattlesnake warning in effect, a reminder that rattlers can end up pretty much anywhere.

CHP Dublin tweeted out a picture on Tuesday of a rattlesnake on the freeway, saying it's just another reason to not stop on the freeway unless it's an emergency.

Officers found the snake near a woman who had stopped on the shoulder.

The tweet adds, "It's not exactly the 'tan uniform' the CHP would want as backup.

 

 

