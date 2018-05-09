Google talks self-driving cars at annual developer conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) - Google kicked off their annual developer conference in Mountain View on Tuesday with a keynote stage event.

They used part of that platform to talk about how safe their self-driving cars are and to unveil a new service coming from Waymo, their self-driving car division.

An accident a the self-driving car happened on Friday.

On stage during the Autonomous Vehicle Division update Tuesday, they focused on safety and the advancements they are making on pedestrian detection.

On Friday in Chandler, Arizona, a Google-owned Waymo autonomous minivan was involved in a collision.

Police in Phoenix say self-driving technology had nothing to do with the crash. The van was in manual mode at the time being driven by a human.

Police are blaming the crash on the other car, a Honda sedan that ran a red light, then swerved to miss an oncoming car, then jumping the median and crashing into the Waymo van.

On Tuesday in Mountain View, during the company's keynote address at their annual developer tech conference Google I/O, the crash in Arizona was not mentioned.

But Google spent a lot of time reassuring people that they have made big breakthroughs on vehicle and pedestrian recognition, including autonomous driving through bad weather.

Google also used the stage event to unveil the next step in their self-driving car roll out.

It's possible that in the Bay Area, people will also be able to order a full self-driving Waymo ghost ride through the Waymo app.

The DMV recently changed their policy allowing for fully self-driving cars to be tested on our roadways.

The DMV is currently reviewing applications for that special permit.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES