INTERVIEW: San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell reacts to US Justice Department lawsuit

By: KRON4

Posted: Mar 07, 2018 07:43 PM PST

Updated: Mar 07, 2018 07:43 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) - On Wednesday, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told California law enforcement officials that a lawsuit he filed against the state challenges limits on cooperation with federal immigration authorities that are unconstitutional and defy common sense.

On Wednesday, San Francisco Mayor Mark Farrell joined KRON4 to talk about the lawsuit.

Watch the above video to see the full interview.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

 

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App