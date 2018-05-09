Bay Area

Kendrick Lamar grabs a bite in San Francisco ahead of Oakland show

By: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: May 08, 2018 06:16 PM PDT

Updated: May 08, 2018 06:16 PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Rapper, songwriter, and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar was spotted having a meal in San Francisco on Tuesday ahead of his concert at Oracle Arena on Wednesday. 

According to Eater SF, Lamar and a group were spotted at Brenda's French Soul Food on Polk Street, where the music icon posed for a photo with owner Brenda Buenviaje and the chef. 

The restaurant shared the photo on its Instagram page, captioning it "Making friends." 

 

 
 
 
 
 

Making friends 😂

A post shared by Brenda's French Soul Food (@brendasfrenchsf) on

 

 

Brenda's is known for serving up beignets, po'boys and other Big Easy dishes. 

Lamar will perform alongside Grammy-nominated R&B singer SZA and rapper Schoolboy Q at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Wednesday, May 9.

 

