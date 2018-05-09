Kendrick Lamar grabs a bite in San Francisco ahead of Oakland show
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Rapper, songwriter, and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar was spotted having a meal in San Francisco on Tuesday ahead of his concert at Oracle Arena on Wednesday.
According to Eater SF, Lamar and a group were spotted at Brenda's French Soul Food on Polk Street, where the music icon posed for a photo with owner Brenda Buenviaje and the chef.
The restaurant shared the photo on its Instagram page, captioning it "Making friends."
Brenda's is known for serving up beignets, po'boys and other Big Easy dishes.
Lamar will perform alongside Grammy-nominated R&B singer SZA and rapper Schoolboy Q at Oracle Arena in Oakland on Wednesday, May 9.
