KRON4 Morning Buzz: LSU player questioned about sexuality at NFL combine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)-- - Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz, Warriors upcoming home game, and the NFL's extreme vetting process.

The Warriors face off against the Spur tonight in Oakland, minus Jordan Bell who sprained his right ankle in Tuesday's game.

NFL teams are putting college players through the ringer as they see who they want on their team. One prospect says the Seahawks challenged him to a staring contest. LSU running back Derrius Guice says the Falcons questioned him about his sexuality. Darya says

The Northeastern University women's basketball team had to push their bus back on course after it got stuck in the snow outside a practice facility in Philadelphia. The team was there to compete in the 2018 CAA Women's Basketball Tournament. They don't call them "Huskies" for nothing.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES