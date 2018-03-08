Light rain around the Bay Area makes for slippery morning commute
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — - Light participation from the overnight hours around the Bay Area will make for a dangerous Thursday morning commute due to slick spots on the roadways.
KRON4 meteorologist Mabrisa Rodriguez says though the storm system was light and steady, more rain is on the way.
An unsettled weather pattern is forecast to persist into next week as a series of storm systems bring periods of rain to the region, interspersed with short dry periods.
Rainfall through the weekend is expected to be mostly light and temperatures will be mild. A colder and wetter system may then impact the region next week.
Check KRON4’s Weather Center for the latest forecast updates.
