Mountain lion sighting reported in San Mateo County

By: KRON4 Staff

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 09:28 AM PST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 09:28 AM PST

SAN MATEO (KRON)– - A mountain lion was spotted in San Mateo County early Thursday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The feline was perched in a tree at 443 Dearborn Park Road.

Fish and Game was called to the scene, but the lion ran into the woods before they arrived.

