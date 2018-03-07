Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf fires back at Attorney General Jeff Sessions
OAKLAND (KRON) - Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is firing back at U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions after he blasted her for interfering with immigration efforts.
Sessions told law enforcement officers at a conference in Sacramento Wednesday that the Justice Department sued California because state laws are preventing federal immigration agents from doing their jobs.
California leaders strongly deny that claim.
Sessions strongly criticized Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf for her recent unusual public warning that an operation by federal immigration officers was imminent.
He claims 800 “wanted criminals” eluded arrests as a result.
Sessions says California’s laws are unconstitutional and a “plain violation of common sense.”
