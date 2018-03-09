Oakland Mayor responds to Trump calling her a 'disgrace'

OAKLAND (KRON) - Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is responding Thursday after President Trump called her immigration raid warning a "disgrace."

Trump said during a Cabinet meeting that "what the mayor of Oakland did the other day was a disgrace."

He says, "it's certainly something that we're looking at with respect to her individually."

Last month, Mayor Schaaf warned the community of imminent raids by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the Bay Area.

"I am proud to live in a country where everyone can criticize elected officials," Schaaf when asked about President Trump's comment.

Schaaf says she's received a lot of criticism, however, most of it is coming from outside the Oakland community.

"Throughout this journey with this new administration, we are navigating the complicated power relationship between local, state and federal government," Schaaf said. "And that's part of the beauty of our constitution. That's part of the beauty of our democratic form of government."

Schaaf says she feels confident that the court system will "help us see some clarity.

