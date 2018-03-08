People Behaving Badly: Illegally anchored boat creating issues in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - An update on that boat that won't leave San Francisco's Aquatic Park Cove, as more and more human waste is reportedly dumped in the Bay.
But the story is deeper than just sewage.
Like many things, this is all about money.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley's full report.
- VIRAL: WOMAN TELLS COUPLE ‘GO BACK TO YOUR HOME COUNTRY’
- $2 MILLION SUNNYVALE HOME BREAKS RECORD
- REPORT: SAN FRANCISCO IS HEALTHIEST CITY IN US
- CONVICTED KILLER CHARGED WITH 1986 FREMONT COLD CASE MURDERS
- TEACHER ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH 8TH GRADER
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE
Bay Area News
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-