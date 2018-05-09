Teen boy drowns in pool at San Ramon Valley High School
DANVILLE (KRON) - A teen boy has drowned at San Ramon Valley High School on Tuesday afternoon.
It was reported at around 1:51 p.m.
Crews pulled the teen from the water and were trying to revive him. He was rushed to Kaiser in Walnut Creek.
The boy was 15. A staff member had found him in the pool.
The school was on lockdown.
Here is a statement from the school:
This afternoon during the lunch hour we had a medical emergency at the San Ramon Valley High School pool. San Ramon Valley Fire and Danville Police responded and transported a student to the hospital. Police are investigating the medical emergency. We only have very preliminary information right now but will update you as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience while police investigate.
