President Trump calls Oakland mayor a 'disgrace' over immigration warning

By: Associated Press

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 11:28 AM PST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 02:14 PM PST

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says his government is looking into Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf after she warned the public about an impending immigration raid.

Trump said during a Cabinet meeting Thursday that “what the mayor of Oakland did the other day was a disgrace.”

He says, “it’s certainly something that we’re looking at with respect to her individually.”

Trump says immigration authorities were ready to take 1,000 people off the streets but that Schaaf’s warning led them to scatter. He says the move made efforts much more dangerous for law enforcement.

The president also said Congress should pass legislation that would strip funding from localities that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

He says, “If you want the money, you can’t have the sanctuary cities.”

