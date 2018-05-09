Report: Public school students bearing cost of Oakland charter schools

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. File photo

OAKLAND (KRON) - For the first time ever, researchers found public school students are bearing the cost of the rapid expansion of charter schools in Oakland and other districts' schools throughout California.

Their analysis revealed the expansion of charter schools led to $1,500 less funding available for every child enrolled in an Oakland neighborhood public school or over $57 million annually.

The reports say the San Diego School District and Santa Clara County's East Side Union High School District were also financially impacted.

Reports say the California Charter Schools Act does not allow school boards to consider how a charter school may impact a district's other educational programs or fiscal health when weighing new charter applications.

This leads to cuts in core services, such as counseling, libraries, and special education--and leads to increased class sizes at neighborhood public schools.

