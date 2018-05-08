Rob Black's Winners and Losers: How much does health care cost in retirement?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - In today's edition of Rob Black's Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4's James Fletcher talk about property values, eclectic cars, and Comcast.

Rob also answers the viewer question, "How much does health care cost in retirement?"

Winner: Homeowners are bullish on prices, while buyers may find there's no inventory .. . Sixty-four percent of Americans say they're anticipating an increase in property values during the next year. Plus, a majority of people believe now is a good time to buy.Optimism levels vary depending on which pocket of the country you find yourself. Nearly 80 percent of Americans in the West forecast a pricier real estate market in the next year, compared with 64 percent in the South, 58 percent in the East and 56 percent in the Midwest.

Winner: Americans more likely to buy electric cars . . . More Americans are becoming charged up about electric cars. A new AAA survey finds 20% of Americans say their next vehicle will be an electric car. That's up from 15% in 2017, the first time that AAA asked the question. It's particularly good news for Tesla as the company ramps up production of its first mass-market electric car, the Model 3. It also bodes well for General Motors, which offers a mid-priced long-range electric car, the Chevrolet Bolt; and Nissan, with its newer long-range version of the Leaf. One big reason that Americans are becoming more likely to consider buying an electric car: concerns about running out of electricity are diminishing. Lower maintenance costs on electric cars, which don't need oil changes and have fewer parts than conventional engines, are another key reason why some consumers are considering making the switch.



Winner: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say .. . Comcast is planning an all-cash bid of $60 billion for most of 21st Century Fox's assets if the U.S. government approves AT&T's acquisition of Time-Warner. Comcast would also acquire 100 percent of U.K. satellite TV provider Sky as part of the deal, whose total value could be close to $100 billion. Disney gets into a bidding war with Comcast, then Comcast's bid for all of Sky and Fox could get close to $100 billion.

