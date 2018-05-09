Some homeless to move into Oakland 'community cabins' this week

OAKLAND (KRON) - Starting Thursday, some of the people who are homeless in Oakland will be moving out of their tents and into community cabins.

This will be the second location in Oakland for this type of housing.

The first is set up at 6th and Castro while the new location is at 47th and Northgate.

Dozens of homeless people have lived in tents near 27th and Northgate in Oakland for years.

But with homicides, rat infestations, fires, and debris taking over the sidewalks, the city has decide to move residents in one of the largest tent cities into a new, unique type of housing.

"I think it's a good idea. It's better to be off the streets and in a makeshift house at least," said Chukuma Lardge of Oakland.

On 6th and Castro, 40 residents have called these "tuff sheds" home since January.

The sheds have roofs and doors that lock, and security 24/7.

Fifteen people have found jobs since moving in five months ago.

The city is calling these sheds, and the ones being built on 27th and Northgate, community cabins.

"It's helped out a lot, yeah, it's definitely helped out," said Erin Finafrock of Oakland.

Homeless people here say they feel safer and appreciate the services being provided by city partners.

"It all begins with feeling fresh, feeling clean and having that sense of confidence you, to be able to move forward," said Josh Hayes of Lava Mae.

Hayes manages Lava Mae's mobile hygiene van that stops at 6th and Castro twice a week to provide showers for the homeless.

They'll be providing the same service at 27th and Northgate when those community cabins open.

"We all begin our days with a shower and fresh socks and undies. We are trying to bring that out here into people's neighborhoods so they can have that kickstart," said Hayes.

The city says the first 10 people will move into the 27th and Northgate location on Thursday.

