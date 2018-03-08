Spring Forward: Daylight saving time starts this weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)-- - It is time to spring forward, so don't forget to reset those clocks. Daylight saving time starts this weekend.
We will spring forward at 2 a.m.on Sunday, March 11, 2017.
That means you’ll lose one full hour of time and spend that first week perhaps groggy, disoriented and maybe even in a bad mood.
In return, however, you will have three hours of extra daylight to do outdoor activities after work.
So, life is full of tradeoffs, right?
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
