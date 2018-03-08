Spring Forward: Daylight saving time starts this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)-- - It is time to spring forward, so don't forget to reset those clocks. Daylight saving time starts this weekend.

We will spring forward at 2 a.m.on Sunday, March 11, 2017.

That means you’ll lose one full hour of time and spend that first week perhaps groggy, disoriented and maybe even in a bad mood.

In return, however, you will have three hours of extra daylight to do outdoor activities after work.

So, life is full of tradeoffs, right?

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES