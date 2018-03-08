Spring Forward: Daylight saving time starts this weekend

By: KRON4 Staff

Posted: Mar 08, 2018 10:44 AM PST

Updated: Mar 08, 2018 12:18 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)-- - It is time to spring forward, so don't forget to reset those clocks. Daylight saving time starts this weekend.

We will spring forward at 2 a.m.on Sunday, March 11, 2017.

That means you’ll lose one full hour of time and spend that first week perhaps groggy, disoriented and maybe even in a bad mood.

In return, however, you will have three hours of extra daylight to do outdoor activities after work.

So, life is full of tradeoffs, right?

