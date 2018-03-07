Student posts ‘malicious threat' against Santa Clara's Wilcox High School

SANTA CLARA (KRON) - There will be extra police at Wilcox High School in Santa Clara Thursday after a “malicious threat” was posted on social media.

A Santa Clara Unified School District official told KRON4 that they learned Wednesday morning of a post threatening the school.

Santa Clara Police investigated and found there was no safety concern to the school.

Out of an abundance of caution, there will be a stronger police presence on campus Thursday morning.

Further details on the threat were not disclosed.

