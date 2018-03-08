Study: San Francisco Bay Area losing more residents than any other US metro area

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. FILE - In this Monday, May 12, 2008 file photo, the "Painted Ladies," a row of historical Victorian homes, underscore the San Francisco skyline in a view from Alamo Square. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The San Francisco Bay Area is losing more residents than any other United States metro area, according to real-estate site Redfin.

In 2017, 19.4 percent of Bay Area residents were searching for housing elsewhere, the report said.

Of the 15,489 people who moved out of the area, most of them settled in the Sacramento area in-state, Redfin said. The top out-of-state destination for former Bay Area residents was the Seattle area.

The San Francisco metro ranked ahead of New York (No. 2) and Los Angeles (No. 3).

The report also said Bay Area residents are moving to Portland, Oregon; and Austin, Texas.

View the full report here: https://www.redfin.com/blog/2018/02/q4-migration-report.html

