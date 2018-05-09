Bay Area

Toys R Us slashes prices in final liquidation sale

By: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: May 08, 2018 07:53 PM PDT

Updated: May 08, 2018 07:53 PM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Toys R Us has slashed prices up to 50 percent in a final liquidation sale, the toy store announced on Tuesday. 

Over $2 billion of merchandise will be discounted by 30 to 50 percent at 735 locations nationwide until Sunday, May 13. 

To find a store near you, click here. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

 

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App