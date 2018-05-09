Toys R Us slashes prices in final liquidation sale
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Toys R Us has slashed prices up to 50 percent in a final liquidation sale, the toy store announced on Tuesday.
Over $2 billion of merchandise will be discounted by 30 to 50 percent at 735 locations nationwide until Sunday, May 13.
To find a store near you, click here.
