Toys R Us slashes prices in final liquidation sale

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Toys R Us has slashed prices up to 50 percent in a final liquidation sale, the toy store announced on Tuesday.

Over $2 billion of merchandise will be discounted by 30 to 50 percent at 735 locations nationwide until Sunday, May 13.

To find a store near you, click here.

