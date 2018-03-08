VIDEO: Armed robbers steal merchandise from Brentwood Verizon store

BRENTWOOD (KRON) - Police are investigating a strong-arm robbery that happened at a Verizon store in Brentwood on Wednesday.

Thieves walked in with guns and stole merchandise from the Lone Tree Way location.

It was a scary scene inside the Verizon store after police say three men walked in with guns and ordered everyone inside to get on the ground.

Witnesses say while one man stayed up front, the other two went to the back of the store, grabbed as much merchandise as they could, then left the scene.

The store closed its doors for the rest of the day, posting a note that the store will reopen on Thursday and resume normal business hours.

Now, although doors were closed from morning until night, a few employees were still inside and seemed busy working on inventory.

Brentwood Police Lt. Walter O'Grodnick confirmed the robbery did occur, but he had little details. He did say that nobody was injured and the suspects remain outstanding.

The exact time of the robbery was not released, however medical was requested to the scene around 10:30 am.

The amount of merchandise or its value was not available and it's unclear if Brentwood Police will be releasing suspect information or photographs.

Last week, it was reported on social media that two men smashed a sliding glass door of a home in the area and robbed the occupants at gunpoint.

O'Grodnick also confirmed that incident, but no details were released as they were still investigating.

It's unclear if that incident was related to Wednesday's armed robbery.

