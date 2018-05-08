VIDEO: Nasty car fire on Highway 85 in South San Jose
SAN JOSE (KRON) - A car fully engulfed in flames is backing up traffic Tuesday in South San Jose.
The car is burning on northbound 85 at the Blossom Hill Rd. exit. near Cottle Rd.
The two left lanes are blocked.
Traffic is jammed from Highway 101, and is heavy even into some stretches of Mountain View.
There has been no word on where the driver is and if they are okay.
It is unclear what sparked the fire.
No further information is available at this time.
Stay with KRON4 for udpates.
