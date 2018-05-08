VIDEO: Nasty car fire on Highway 85 in South San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) - A car fully engulfed in flames is backing up traffic Tuesday in South San Jose.

The car is burning on northbound 85 at the Blossom Hill Rd. exit. near Cottle Rd.

The two left lanes are blocked.

Traffic is jammed from Highway 101, and is heavy even into some stretches of Mountain View.

There has been no word on where the driver is and if they are okay.

It is unclear what sparked the fire.

No further information is available at this time.

Stay with KRON4 for udpates.

A *Car Fire* in #SanJose NB 85 at Blossom Hill, blocks the two left lanes, jammed from 101 and stays heavy in stretches into #MountainView. #Follow @RobinWinstonTV for the latest updates. #BayAreaTraffic #follow pic.twitter.com/UU7s68a74W — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 8, 2018

Nasty car fire in South San Jose. Hwy 85 near Cottle Rd. Hoping the driver is okay. Viewer Marty Nunez shot this @kron4news pic.twitter.com/o1oIHrhXaR — J.R. Stone (@jrstone4) May 8, 2018

