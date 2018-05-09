Bay Area

San Jose police officer claims racism, files suit against city, SJPD

By: KRON4 STAFF

Posted: May 08, 2018 07:02 AM PDT

Updated: May 08, 2018 06:08 PM PDT

SAN JOSE (KRON) - A San Jose police officer is filing a lawsuit against the city and the police department, claiming discrimination based on his race.

Officer Nabir Haidar says ever since he 9-11 terrorist attacks, he has been discriminated against on the job for being Middle Eastern.

He says he is regularly referred to by racist names.

He is suing both the City of San Jose and the San Jose Police Department.

We are waiting to hear back San Jose Police for their comments on the alleged discrimination.

A similar incident happened in San Francisco last month.

In that case the officer decided not to file a lawsuit, but instead wants the officers he is accusing to be trained.

 

 

 

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

 

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App