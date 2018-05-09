SAN JOSE (KRON) - A San Jose police officer is filing a lawsuit against the city and the police department, claiming discrimination based on his race.

Officer Nabir Haidar says ever since he 9-11 terrorist attacks, he has been discriminated against on the job for being Middle Eastern.

He says he is regularly referred to by racist names.

He is suing both the City of San Jose and the San Jose Police Department.

We are waiting to hear back San Jose Police for their comments on the alleged discrimination.

A similar incident happened in San Francisco last month.

In that case the officer decided not to file a lawsuit, but instead wants the officers he is accusing to be trained.

have reached out to @SanJosePD for comments regarding Haidar’s lawsuit. Will let you know if and when they respond pic.twitter.com/sJKFmQTOZh — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 8, 2018

San Jose police officer Nabil Haidar claims racial taunts started after 9-11. Claims he was called Isis, harassed pic.twitter.com/8pr3NYbGXj — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) May 8, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES