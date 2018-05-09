San Jose police officer claims racism, files suit against city, SJPD
SAN JOSE (KRON) - A San Jose police officer is filing a lawsuit against the city and the police department, claiming discrimination based on his race.
Officer Nabir Haidar says ever since he 9-11 terrorist attacks, he has been discriminated against on the job for being Middle Eastern.
He says he is regularly referred to by racist names.
He is suing both the City of San Jose and the San Jose Police Department.
We are waiting to hear back San Jose Police for their comments on the alleged discrimination.
A similar incident happened in San Francisco last month.
In that case the officer decided not to file a lawsuit, but instead wants the officers he is accusing to be trained.
JUDGE ALLOWS DNA COLLECTION FROM SUSPECTED GOLDEN STATE KILLER
POLICE INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE CAPTURED ON CAMERA
HAWAII RESIDENTS UNEASY AS HUNDREDS OF QUAKES SHAKE THE ISLAND
- REPORT CITES 'RODENT DROPPINGS' ON DOUGH TRAYS AT DOMINO'S PIZZA
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Baby born in Chipotle parking lot
- Toys R Us slashes prices in final liquidation sale
- Nordstrom Rack president apologizes to 3 black men wrongly accused of theft
- Some homeless to move into Oakland 'community cabins' this week
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-