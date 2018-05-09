Water main break near Oakland Coliseum on 66th Avenue
OAKLAND (KRON) - A water main break has caused traffic delays near the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday afternoon, according to East Bay water officials.
Crews were repairing a 12-inch cast iron main.
Both the Oakland A's and Golden State Warriors are playing at the Coliseum site on Tuesday night.
The traffic delays are happening on 66th Avenue and San Leandro Street.
Crews are repairing the main break.
Officials warn the commute may be impacted.
Fans are being asked to take BART.
Traffic is expected to be impacted into the late evening and early morning.
"Crews are working in a complicated location with adjacent utilities. Safety for the public and our crews is our number one priority while completing this repair. There is full water service at the Coliseum complex including Oracle Arena," East Bay MUD said.
Six businesses are without water.
