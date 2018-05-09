Bay Area

Water main break near Oakland Coliseum on 66th Avenue

By: Vince Cestone

Posted: May 08, 2018 04:02 PM PDT

Updated: May 08, 2018 05:59 PM PDT

OAKLAND (KRON) - A water main break has caused traffic delays near the Oakland Coliseum on Tuesday afternoon, according to East Bay water officials.

Crews were repairing a 12-inch cast iron main.

Both the Oakland A's and Golden State Warriors are playing at the Coliseum site on Tuesday night.

The traffic delays are happening on 66th Avenue and San Leandro Street.

Crews are repairing the main break.

Officials warn the commute may be impacted.

Fans are being asked to take BART.

Traffic is expected to be impacted into the late evening and early morning.

"Crews are working in a complicated location with adjacent utilities. Safety for the public and our crews is our number one priority while completing this repair. There is full water service at the Coliseum complex including Oracle Arena," East Bay MUD said.

Six businesses are without water.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

 

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App