Woman killed in hit-and-run in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) - Police are looking for a driver who drove away after hitting and killing a woman in Vallejo Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a call at around 3:43 p.m. of a crash that happened Vervais Avenue near Fleming Avenue East, authorities said.

A GMC Suburban veered off the road and hit a woman walking on the sidewalk, according to police.

Police say the SUV then drove away from the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries but later died.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Vallejo Police Department.

