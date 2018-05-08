News

Body camera video shows driver crash into police cruiser head-on

By: NBC4 Staff

Posted: May 07, 2018 05:59 PM PDT

Updated: May 08, 2018 12:21 PM PDT

COLUMBUS (WCMH) - Body camera video shows the moment a driver hit a Columbus police cruiser head-on along Bethel Road.

It happened around 8:12pm on April 29 near the intersection of Bethel Road and Dierker Road. Officers were stopped in the area to investigate an earlier injury crash.

One officer was in his cruiser while another officer was outside. The officers were discussing the license and registration of one of the drivers involved in the first crash when another car started heading right for them.

“What the hell is this guy doing? What are you doing!” yelled one officer, as the car crashed into the cruiser.

Right after the crash, the officer said it appeared the driver of the car may have been having a seizure. That driver was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The officer who was inside the cruiser was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital to be treated for neck pain and a concussion.

The driver of the car was issued a citation for failure to control and left of center.

