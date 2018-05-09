California

Bioluminescene lights up ocean in San Diego

By: Alexa Mae Asperin

Posted: May 08, 2018 08:32 PM PDT

Updated: May 08, 2018 08:32 PM PDT

SAN DIEGO (KRON) - Breathtaking! 

Check out this beautiful photo of bioluminescent light in the ocean down in San Diego. 

The photo, taken by John H. Moore and shared on Scripps Oceanography's Twitter page, shows "a red tide offshore San Diego bringing a spectacular display of #bioluminescence to beaches at night." 

According to Scripps scientist Michael Latz, the tide is red because of a high number of dinoflagellates including Lingulodinium polyedra. 

“We’re getting reports that the bioluminesence runs from La Jolla to Encinitas, but we don’t know how big the red tide is,” Latz told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “The last time we had one was in September 2013, and the last big one was in October 2011.”

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

 

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App