Bioluminescene lights up ocean in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KRON) - Breathtaking!

Check out this beautiful photo of bioluminescent light in the ocean down in San Diego.

The photo, taken by John H. Moore and shared on Scripps Oceanography's Twitter page, shows "a red tide offshore San Diego bringing a spectacular display of #bioluminescence to beaches at night."

According to Scripps scientist Michael Latz, the tide is red because of a high number of dinoflagellates including Lingulodinium polyedra.

A red tide offshore San Diego is bringing a spectacular display of #bioluminescence to beaches at night, as captured in this photo by John H. Moore. Scripps scientist Michael Latz said the red tide is due to massive numbers of dinoflagellates including Lingulodinium polyedra. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/JnSlXGBuEs — Scripps Oceanography (@Scripps_Ocean) May 8, 2018

“We’re getting reports that the bioluminesence runs from La Jolla to Encinitas, but we don’t know how big the red tide is,” Latz told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “The last time we had one was in September 2013, and the last big one was in October 2011.”

