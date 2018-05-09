'Dine-and-Dash Dater' strikes again in LA, leaves date with $130 tab

LOS ANGELES (KRON/CNN) - A handsome man who attracts women online, and then dines and dashes while on the date, has struck again.

The so-called infamous Southern California Dine-and-Dasher keeps finding new victims on dating apps.

"He was good looking…right away I think, why did he choose me?" says a woman we will call Michelle.

She soon found out why Paul Gonzales wanted to have dinner after meeting on a dating app.

She didn't want to be identified but wanted to spread the word that the Dine-and-Dash Dater just did it to her at Smitty's Bar and Grill in Pasadena.

"He ordered a salad with shrimp, a filet mignon, yes, he went all out," Michelle said.

As he washed down the main course with two cups of coffee, Michelle says Paul told her he was worried because his aunt is very sick.

"All of a sudden he's all, 'Oh, my phone's dying, and I'm waiting on the call from my mom about my aunt. I'm going to go to the car to get my charger,'" Michelle said. "And then my first comment to him when he got up was, 'Oh what, you're not coming back?'"

After 10 minutes, Michelle realized he wasn't.

She was stuck with the $130 bill and paid it.

"I didn't mention it to the restaurant, nothing," Michelle said. "I think I was more embarrassed, my pride was just like--you know, I felt dumb."

At the time, Michelle had no idea Gonzales has been accused of the same routine, rather routinely, for years now.

He did the same at Mercardo Restaurant last week and to another woman at BJ's last March--and at least two other women who've all told CNN their stories.

"In California, it's a crime to dine-and-dash," attorney Kelly Chang Rickert said.

She says if you become a victim of dining and dashing, make a police report because it is a crime against the restaurant.

If you become the victim of a dine and dasher, the attorney says you can actually sue that person in small claims court.

