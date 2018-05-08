VIDEO: Multiple shootings leave 5 wounded in San Diego
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Officials say multiple shootings in downtown San Diego have left five people injured.
San Diego police say in a statement early Tuesday that two men shot and wounded three men and a woman on a street corner at about 11 p.m. Monday. A fifth person was shot and wounded nearby.
Police say all five of the victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officials have not identified the shooting victims.
The suspects were last seen running from the area where the shootings happened.
No additional details about the shootings have been released.
