VIDEO: Puppy found with 1 1/2-inch hole in his skull in South Sacramento

By: KTXL

Posted: Mar 07, 2018 10:45 PM PST

Updated: Mar 07, 2018 10:45 PM PST

SOUTH SACRAMENTO (KTXL) - The Bradshaw Animal Shelter is seeking information about a puppy with head trauma that was dropped off at the shelter Tuesday.

The puppy was found in the area of Peck Drive and Harley Way, near Florin Road. It had a 1 1/2-inch hole in its skull.

The citizen who brought the puppy in assumed he had been hit by a car but x-rays show clear blunt force trauma to the puppy’s head, which the shelter believes is a result of cruelty.

The puppy has a significant amount of head swelling and appears malnourished.

The shelter is asking for the public’s help in identifying the puppy and possible owner.

Tips can be reported at 311.

