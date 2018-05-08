Colts Head Coach Frank Reich to serve as host of Snakepit Ball

Copyright by WISH - All rights reserved Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich takes questions after he was introduced at the team's new had football coach during a press conference in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - May in Indianapolis is a special time.

There are a number of events that take place every year leading up to the Indianapolis 500.

One of the biggest and most noteworthy events prior to the historic race is the 500 Festival Snakepit Ball.

The host of this year's bash is new Colts Head Coach Frank Reich.

“I am incredibly excited to be back in Indianapolis for the month of May, because there’s nothing like it anywhere in the world,” said Coach Reich. “The pulse of the city leading up to the Indianapolis 500 is always electric, and all the 500 Festival events this month will bring our community together in such meaningful ways. The KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball is the culmination of this month-long celebration, and I am excited to serve as the host of this year’s event.”

The party is the Saturday night before the 102 running of the Indianapolis 500, May 26.

