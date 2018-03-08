Amazon Alexa is laughing at users and it's creeping them out

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(CNN) - Don't worry, echo owners--Amazon says Alexa has not become self-aware.

Some Alexa users have reported that their devices have been randomly laughing over the last day.

The unprompted laughter consists of three short "ha" sounds in a female voice that does not resemble Alexa's normal voice.

One Twitter user even reported an Amazon Echo that began listing the names of local funeral homes and cemeteries without prompting.

Amazon says it is aware of the issue and working to fix it.

The company did not say what is causing the problem or how many users are experiencing it.

