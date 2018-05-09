Baby born in Chipotle parking lot

(WTNH) - If you want Chipotle to host a baby shower for you, all you have to do is meet your spouse while working there and then deliver a baby in the restaurant's parking lot!

The couple, who met at a Chipotle in Colorado, had to pull over on the way to the hospital.

That's when they called 911 and the dispatcher helped them deliver a little burrito baby!

Chipotle then invited the couple and their families to the restaurant for a baby shower.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES