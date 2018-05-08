Couple sentenced to 18+ years prison for abusing, starving 3 kids

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HALIFAX, PA (WHTM/AP) - A Pennsylvania man and woman have been sentenced in the mistreatment of three children prosecutors said were so starved for food they peeled paint off the walls to survive.

Joshua Weyant, 35, of Halifax, was sentenced Monday in Dauphin County Court to 19.5 to 39.5 years in prison. Brandi Weyant, 39, was sentenced to 18.75 to 37.5 years.

The couple was arrested in December of 2016 after police said they assaulted the children and starved them for long periods of time.

Police said the children -- ages 4, 5 and 6 -- were extremely underweight and could no longer keep down food. All three had dirt, animal hair, urine, and feces on their clothing and encrusted into their skin.

A doctor who examined the children said the 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl would have died from the abuse and neglect within days if their conditions had remained unchecked.

The children said they were locked in their bedrooms at night and would have to urinate on themselves or on the floor because no one would answer their pleas to use the bathroom.

The couple pleaded guilty in February to charges of aggravated assault, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint and child endangerment.

