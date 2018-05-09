National

Google fixes cheeseburger, burger emojis

By: CNN

Posted: May 08, 2018 06:58 PM PDT

Updated: May 08, 2018 06:58 PM PDT

Don't mess with people's burgers and beer! 

After taking some flak this past year about a few of its emojis, Google CEO Sundar Pichai began Tuesday's event on a lighter note. 

He had some fun with the social media scrutiny Google received about its placement of the cheese on its cheeseburger emoji, and why there was foam on top of a half-empty beer mug. 

He showed the amused audience the before and after photos of the fixed food emojis. 

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

 

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App