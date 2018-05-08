GRAPHIC IMAGES: Mom warns parents about 'Deodorant Challenge' after daughter suffers burns
YATE, United Kingdom (WCMH) - A mom in Britain is warning other parents about a new challenge that left her severely burned.
According to Yahoo.com, the new trend, “The Deodorant Challenge” involves spraying deodorant on someone for as long as possible.
However, for one girl in Britain, the challenge resulted in several trips to the hospital after she suffered second-degree burns.
According to a Facebook post from the girl’s mom, Jamie Prescott, her daughter continues to regularly go to the doctor for treatment for the burns, weeks after the incident.
“The pictures below are that of my Year 10 daughter’s arm THREE WEEKS ON which may still as yet require a skin graft,” she wrote.
Prescott told Somerset Live that her daughter suffered the burn from the challenge on April 18, but she didn’t notice until the next day when she saw the blister on the arm.
Prescott says other children have been scarred by the “Deodorant Challenge” and is warning other parents.
“Even if we can prevent just one more child from going through this, it will be worth it,” she told Somerset Live.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
