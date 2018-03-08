Man accused of wanting to eat child ‘sex slave' has been released on bond
GREENVILLE, SC (AP) - A South Carolina man accused of wanting to enslave and eat a child is out of jail on bond.
Local media outlets report that 36-year-old Justin Teeter Bensing of Myrtle Beach was released from jail last month after posting $20,000 bond.
Bensing was arrested in Greenville County in February on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor. He was one of more than 40 people facing charges after an investigation into child sex trafficking.
Bensing is accused of soliciting an undercover officer he thought was a child. Arrest warrants show Bensing asked if she was “ready to be a full-time baby maker and sex slave.”
Sheriff Will Lewis said Bensing wanted to “physically cannibalize” a child.
Court records list no attorney for Bensing.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
