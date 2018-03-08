Man accused of wanting to eat child ‘sex slave' has been released on bond

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) -  A South Carolina man accused of wanting to enslave and eat a child is out of jail on bond.

Local media outlets report that 36-year-old Justin Teeter Bensing of Myrtle Beach was released from jail last month after posting $20,000 bond.

Bensing was arrested in Greenville County in February on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor. He was one of more than 40 people facing charges after an investigation into child sex trafficking.

Bensing is accused of soliciting an undercover officer he thought was a child. Arrest warrants show Bensing asked if she was “ready to be a full-time baby maker and sex slave.”

Sheriff Will Lewis said Bensing wanted to “physically cannibalize” a child.

Court records list no attorney for Bensing.

