Mom, 2 kids die after car hits alligator on interstate
(AP) - Authorities say a mother from Florida and her two young children have died after their car hit an alligator on Interstate 95 in South Carolina.
Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said 24-year-old Amber Stanley, her 4-year-old son Jack and 2-year-old daughter Autumn all died from burns after their car hit a tree and caught fire after hitting the alligator.
Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Judd Jones says the alligator was crossing the northbound lanes of I-95 near the Interstate 26 exit when Stanley's Kia Soul hit the animal around 12:50 a.m. Monday.
Fogle says the family was from Callahan, Florida.
JUDGE ALLOWS DNA COLLECTION FROM SUSPECTED GOLDEN STATE KILLER
POLICE INVESTIGATING POSSIBLE CHILD ABUSE CAPTURED ON CAMERA
HAWAII RESIDENTS UNEASY AS HUNDREDS OF QUAKES SHAKE THE ISLAND
- REPORT CITES 'RODENT DROPPINGS' ON DOUGH TRAYS AT DOMINO'S PIZZA
Previous
World to learn fate of Iran nuclear...
Next
Couple sentenced to 18+ years prison...
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Baby born in Chipotle parking lot
- Toys R Us slashes prices in final liquidation sale
- Nordstrom Rack president apologizes to 3 black men wrongly accused of theft
- Some homeless to move into Oakland 'community cabins' this week
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-