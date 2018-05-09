Photo of soldier watching daughter's birth on FaceTime after delay goes viral

(WFLA) - A bittersweet photo on Facebook is catching the attention of American's everywhere.

Over the weekend, Tracy Dover saw an army soldier in his camouflage uniform posted up intently watching his phone.

The Facebook caption with the photo of the man sitting on the airport floor read:

"This Army soldier was on my delayed flight home yesterday to [Mississippi]. He had to watch the birth of his daughter on FaceTime. He was crying and our hearts were breaking. We all gave him space. When we heard the baby cry, we all rejoiced for him. I wanted to share this because I never want us to forget about our soldiers who serve us every day and the sacrifices they make."

The image has been shared more than 100,000 times online.

The brave hero has since been identified as Brooks Lindsey from Brandon, Mississippi. He is a member of the 2nd Battalion, 114th Field Artillery Regiment.

You can see the touching moment where Lindsey hears his daughter cry for the first time on FaceTime in the airport in the video below.

