Police: 17-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting at Alabama high school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old girl was killed in an accidental shooting at an Alabama high school.
Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference after the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Huffman High School that authorities are seeking to determine whether the shooting was accidental.
Wilson declined to identify the dead student and the other injured. He also says authorities are investigating whether the gun accidentally discharged or if it was intentional.
The chief says the shooting occurred as school was being dismissed Wednesday, adding it's not from where "someone from the outside came into the school."
Wilson did not respond to questions as to who fired the gun, adding investigators have the firearm in their possession.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
- VIRAL: WOMAN TELLS COUPLE ‘GO BACK TO YOUR HOME COUNTRY’
- $2 MILLION SUNNYVALE HOME BREAKS RECORD
- REPORT: SAN FRANCISCO IS HEALTHIEST CITY IN US
- CONVICTED KILLER CHARGED WITH 1986 FREMONT COLD CASE MURDERS
- TEACHER ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH 8TH GRADER
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- California high speed rail will cost more than originally thought
- California lawmaker banned from hugging after investigation
- Common household cleaning products may be harmful to your health
- Report: Average salary needed to buy home in San Jose is over $235,000 a year
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.