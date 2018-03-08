Police: 17-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting at Alabama high school

By: AP

Posted: Mar 07, 2018 05:34 PM PST

Updated: Mar 07, 2018 05:34 PM PST

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Police say a 17-year-old girl was killed in an accidental shooting at an Alabama high school.

Birmingham Police Chief Orlando Wilson said at a news conference after the shooting Wednesday afternoon at Huffman High School that authorities are seeking to determine whether the shooting was accidental.

Wilson declined to identify the dead student and the other injured. He also says authorities are investigating whether the gun accidentally discharged or if it was intentional.

The chief says the shooting occurred as school was being dismissed Wednesday, adding it's not from where "someone from the outside came into the school."

Wilson did not respond to questions as to who fired the gun, adding investigators have the firearm in their possession.

