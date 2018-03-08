Police: Man drove stolen car to court for stolen car charge

HARTFORD (WTNH) — - A Hartford man is facing additional charges after police say he drove a stolen vehicle to his court date.

According to Hartford police, on Wednesday, authorities responded to a parked vehicle and recognized it as stolen out of Newington on Feb. 28.

A suspect then attempted to enter the vehicle and units converged around the car.

The suspect allegedly stated that he drove the stolen vehicle to court and parked it around the corner. Officers say the accused was at court to answer for a previous arrest involving an auto theft on Feb. 17.

Police arrested 25-year-old Jonathan Rivera and charged him with Larceny in the 2nd Degree, Taking a Motor Vehicle without the Owner’s Permission, and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Endorsement.

