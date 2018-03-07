Rob Black's Winners and Losers: Wall Street loses market-friendly White House adviser
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - On today’s edition of Rob Black’s Winners and Losers, our financial expert Rob Black and KRON4’s James Fletcher talk about Gary Cohn’s resignation, Amazon’s war with Walmart and Oprah.
Wall Street has something new to worry about: the resignation of a market-friendly adviser Gary Cohn at the White House.
Online retailer rolls out discounted Prime program to Medicaid recipient, its latest salvo in a battle with Walmart Inc. for low-income shoppers.
Oprah Winfrey sold about a quarter of her stake in Weight Watchers International, cashing in on significant gains since she first invested.
