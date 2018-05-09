National

Teen stabbed with scissors after trying to lift girl's dress at school

By: WCMH

Posted: May 08, 2018 07:18 PM PDT

Updated: May 08, 2018 07:20 PM PDT

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WCMH) - Two Tennessee high school students are facing charges after an attempt to lift a girl’s dress led to a stabbing with a pair of scissors.

According to a police report, the stabbing happened after a male student pulled a female student’s dress inside a classroom at Central High School in Memphis, WHBQ reported.

Police said she made several swings before finally stabbing him with a pair of scissors.

The male student was treated by the school nurse for his injuries.

He claimed he was ‘only playing’ and never exposed the girl. He was given a summons for sexual battery.

The female student is facing juvenile aggravated assault charges.

 

