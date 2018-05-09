Teen stabbed with scissors after trying to lift girl's dress at school
MEMPHIS, Tennessee (WCMH) - Two Tennessee high school students are facing charges after an attempt to lift a girl’s dress led to a stabbing with a pair of scissors.
According to a police report, the stabbing happened after a male student pulled a female student’s dress inside a classroom at Central High School in Memphis, WHBQ reported.
Police said she made several swings before finally stabbing him with a pair of scissors.
The male student was treated by the school nurse for his injuries.
He claimed he was ‘only playing’ and never exposed the girl. He was given a summons for sexual battery.
The female student is facing juvenile aggravated assault charges.
- Copyright 2018 Cable News Network/Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
