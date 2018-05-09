VIDEO: Massive cloud of pollen flies off trees

If you've got allergies, get your meds ready -- just watching this video may be too much!

Pollen is so dense in New Jersey that it exploded into a cloud of green when a bulldozer tapped it.

When the bulldozer taps the tree, pollen erupts from its leaves -- so thick that it replicates the tree's shape.

The video has been shared tens of thousands of times since Monday.

