Tampa $750K Home

TAMPA (WFLA) - Homes sales are down compared this same time last year. And the median price nationwide is $268,000. But how much house you can can for your money varies by state, city even zip code you buy in.

In South Tampa, the picturesque neighborhoods with beautiful tree lined streets are appealing.

But what will your money get you here compared to other areas across the country?

“So the house has been on the market a little over a month,” according to Tampa realtor Jennifer Carlstedt.

We visited a home on Santiago Street just off Dale Mabry. It lists for $785,000.

Others at ours sister stations checked out similarly priced properties in Salt Lake City, Sacramento and Sioux Falls.

The Salt Lake home is five bedrooms, three baths and has two fireplaces.

In Sacramento, the home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is 1,900 square feet.

And in Sioux Falls, the home is 5,7000 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths.

The South Tampa home has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.

It’s a completely upgraded 1944 house and is 3,700 square feet.

“It's actually one of the larger lots for this area,” Carlstedt says.

Sitting on a lot twice that size.

“The median price for a house in Tampa is $245,000,” says realtor Michael Notbohm. “If you look at Tampa as a whole, South Tampa, you’re looking at like $250 a square foot. So you’re not going to find anything that’s 2,000 square feet that’s under a half a million.”

Again this is not a scientific comparison, but keep in mind, no matter how much you have want to spend, where you buy will make a difference in how much bang you can get for your buck.

