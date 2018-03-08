Mexico says Playa del Carmen safe despite U.S. travel alert
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican officials say the Caribbean resort city of Playa del Carmen is safe despite a U.S. security alert.
The government of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo said that President Enrique Pena Nieto is scheduled to attend an event in Playa del Carmen on Thursday.
The resort is near Mexico's most popular tourist destinations, like Cancun, Cozumel and Tulum.
The U.S. Embassy said it received information Wednesday about a "security threat" in Playa del Carmen and U.S. government employees are prohibited from going there.
It said the U.S. consular agency there "will be closed until further notice."
A Feb. 21 explosion on a tourist ferry in Playa del Carmen injured 26 people.
After that, the U.S. Embassy barred employees from taking ferries between Playa del Carmen and Cozumel Island.
- VIRAL: WOMAN TELLS COUPLE ‘GO BACK TO YOUR HOME COUNTRY’
- $2 MILLION SUNNYVALE HOME BREAKS RECORD
- REPORT: SAN FRANCISCO IS HEALTHIEST CITY IN US
- CONVICTED KILLER CHARGED WITH 1986 FREMONT COLD CASE MURDERS
- TEACHER ARRESTED FOR SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH 8TH GRADER
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE
Bay Area News
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-