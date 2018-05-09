World

Most excellent news: ‘Bill and Ted' reuniting for sequel

By: Associated Press

Posted: May 08, 2018 06:28 PM PDT

Updated: May 08, 2018 06:28 PM PDT

CANNES, France (AP) — Party on dudes: Almost three decades later, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” is getting a new sequel.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will reprise their roles as Ted “Theodore” Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq. in a third “Bill & Ted” adventure and the first in 27 years.

The project was announced Tuesday at the Cannes Film Festival, with MGM’s Orion Pictures set to release the film, titled “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” in the U.S.

The script is by original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Dean Parisot will direct.

It will be the third installment in the franchise that began with 1989′s “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and followed up with 1991′s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.”

 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

 

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App